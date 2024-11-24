Rishabh Pant Sold For 27 Crores To Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) At IPL 2025 Mega Auction; Becomes Most Expensive Player In Tournament History

In a historic bid at the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, Rishabh Pant emerged as the most expensive player of the season, fetching a record-breaking ₹27 crores from the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The Indian wicketkeeper-batter, known for his dynamic batting style and fearless approach, is set to don the LSG jersey in the upcoming season.





Pant’s acquisition signifies LSG's ambitious plans to strengthen their squad and target their maiden IPL title. The 27-year-old is expected to play a pivotal role, not just with the bat but also as a potential leader, bringing his experience and aggressive gameplay to the forefront. The bidding war for Pant saw multiple franchises vying for his services, but LSG ultimately prevailed, making him the most sought-after player of the auction.

Pant plays for Delhi in domestic cricket and captained Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League from 2021 to 2022 and again since 2024.He was a member of the Indian team that won the 2024 T20 World Cup. He was the vice-captain of the India U-19 team that was runner-up at the 2016 Under-19 Cricket World Cup.