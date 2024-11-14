Rishabh Pant Sold To Punjab Kings For Record Breaking 21 Crores After Intense Bidding War Between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians At IPL 2025 Mock Auction

Rishabh Pant, released by Delhi Capitals, attracted fierce bids before being claimed by Punjab Kings for an astonishing 21 Crores in the IPL 2025 mock auction. Punjab was relentless in their pursuit, and they’ve successfully secured one of the most coveted players of this auction after intense bidding from Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Chennai Super Kings. One of the biggest names to feature in the auction will be Rishabh Pant, is expected to be the most expensive buy ever, in the November 24 auction.

In his 111 IPL matches, he went on to score 3284 runs at an average of 35, and a strike rate of 149. This year, in his comeback season, he smashed 446 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 155. A total of 1,574 players players have registered for the mega auction out of which 1165 were Indian and 409 were overseas. Each team can build a squad of 25 players each and hence 204 slots are still left to be filled across ten franchises. Heading into the auction Punjab Kings have the highest purse amount of INR 110.5 Crore followed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru of INR 83 Crore.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have the least purse amount of INR 41 Crore followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad (INR 45 Crore) and Mumbai Indians (INR 45 Crore). Apart from Pant, Several other big names such as Shreyas Iyer, , James Anderson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jofra Archer, Kagiso Rabada among others will go under the hammer in the bidding event as franchises will be seen getting into a war to have them in their squads.