Rishbah Pant 'dozed off' while driving, broke his car window to escape from a burning car

India cricketer Rishabh Pant was severely injured after he was involved in a horrible car crash during the early hours of Friday. Pant was on his way to Uttarakhand when his car rammed into a divider around 5:30 AM and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway. Thankfully, Pant's injuries are not life-threatening as reported by the Police, and he is being carefully monitored at Dehradun's Max Hospital for injuries sustained to his head, back and a fracture in his feet. The impact of the collision of Pant's car with the divider was such that it caught fire within minutes after the accident. Pant, however, despite being injured, shattered the windscreen of his car and escaped in the nick of time to avoid fatality.

Pant was on his way to Roorkee was alone in his car at the time of accident. As per his own statement, Pant, who was driving the car, had fallen asleep while on the stretch. "He dozed off while driving and as a result the car collided with the divider and caught fire. He was moved to the Roorkee hospital from where he has now been shifted to Dehradun," DGP Ashok Kumar told the media.After the accident, Pant was immediately taken to a hospital in Roorkee, from where he has now been moved to Max Hospital in Dehradun, which is approximately half an hour from Mohammedpur Jat, the exact point of the accident. All expenses for Pant’s treatment will be incurred by the Uttarakhand government, said Pushkar Singh Dhami. Dhami, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, added that Pant the cricketer could be airlifted from Dehradun to New Delhi.Rishabh Pant was left out of India's squads for both the ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka. The BCCI press release did not specify whether Pant was injured, rested, or dropped. The Delhi wicketkeeper did not play in the one-day internationals against Bangladesh because the BCCI decided to rest him ahead of the two-match Test series.



