Ritika Sajdeh Shares Adorable Anniversary Post for Rohit Sharma on Instagram: Best Dad, Best Husband, Best Friend and... (See Pics)

Team India captain Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, wished him a happy anniversary on December 13 through heartfelt posts on her official Instagram account. Sajdeh shared a special message on Instagram with the caption, "Happy 9 baby ♥️ Best dad, best husband, best friend and the best I could ever wish for."

Rohit and Ritika got married on December 1, 2015, after first meeting each other back in 2008. Ritika is often seen attending Rohit's matches around the world, including during the IPL. The couple has two children – Samaira and Ahaan. Ahaan was born just last month.

Meanwhile, Rohit's recent form remains a concern. In the pink-ball Test, he registered two single-figure scores. Additionally, during the previous series against New Zealand, he managed just one half-century. Rohit currently bats at number six but may consider returning to his original opening position in the upcoming match in Brisbane to regain form and boost Team India’s performance.

The third Test of the ongoing five-match series between India and Australia will begin on Saturday (December 14) at the Gabba in Brisbane. The series is currently tied 1-1. India won the first Test in Perth by 295 runs while Australia bounced back to level the series with a dominant victory in the second Test at Adelaide.

Both teams will be looking to seize momentum with the hosts aiming to continue their strong performance. India, on the other hand, will be eager to reclaim the lead in the series.