Rohit can now fly as captain, real challenge for him is to remain fit: Agarkar

Ahead of India's series against West Indies, former bowler Ajit Agarkar said that the biggest challenge for skipper Rohit Sharma will be to remain fit.

Team India is set to play three ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad from February 6 followed by the T20I series at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata from February 16.

"I think it's a good thing and the right thing to do - to have one captain for white-ball format and now Rohit actually can fly. So, the challenge for Rohit Sharma - in my opinion - is to stay fit and play everything that is there, from now to the World Cup in white-ball cricket, because you want the captain - that was one of Virat Kohli's strengths or MS Dhoni before that, they rarely missed games, and both were very fit," Agarkar said on Star Sports' show 'Gameplan'.

Rohit had replaced Virat Kohli as white-ball skipper last year. He then missed the series against South Africa due to hamstring issue, but he is now back to lead the side against West Indies.

Earlier on Thursday,had reported that no new COVID-19 cases were reported by Indian side.

Sources in the know of developments confirmed tothat no new COVID-19 case has emerged after Wednesday and the players barring the COVID-19 positive ones have started training.

"No new COVID-19 case has been reported in the bubble and the members have started training. The players barring the positive members have started training," the source pointed.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Wednesday added Mayank Agarwal to India's ODI squad after seven members, including three players of Team India tested positive for COVID-19 following three rounds of RT-PCR testing.

According to BCCI, the members were asked to report in Ahmedabad on January 31, 2022, for the upcoming three-match ODI and T20I series against the West Indies. "Every member was also asked to undergo an RT-PCR test at home before embarking on their journey to Ahmedabad and the travel was undertaken only after testing negative," BCCI had said in a statement.

"Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan and fast bowler Navdeep Saini's (standby player) RT-PCR tests conducted on Monday (January 31st) have returned positive results," it added. Fielding Coach T. Dilip and Security Liaison Officer B. Lokesh's RT-PCR tests conducted on Monday have also returned positive results.

Meanwhile, batter Ruturaj Gaikwad's RT-PCR test conducted on Tuesday (February 1st) has returned a positive result. He had tested negative during the first round of testing on Monday. Moreover, Shreyas Iyer and Sports Massage Therapist Rajeev Kumar's RT-PCR tests conducted on Wednesday (February 2nd) have returned positive results. Both had tested negative in the first two rounds of testing, said BCCI.

( With inputs from ANI )

