Rohit Sharma Adds Another T20I World Record to His Name

In a historic moment, Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma achieved a significant milestone by participating in his 150th T20 International (T20I) match during the second T20I against Afghanistan at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday. Winning the toss for the second consecutive game, Rohit opted to bowl, aiming to secure a series win after India's six-wicket victory in the series opener in Mohali on Thursday.

Rohit's 150 T20I appearances mark a remarkable feat, making him the first male cricketer to reach this milestone. Globally, he stands as the fifth cricketer to achieve such a distinction, joining the ranks of women cricket stars Harmanpreet Kaur, Suzie Bates, Danielle Wyatt, and Alyssa Healy.

The list of players with the most Men's T20I appearances now reads:

Rohit Sharma - 150 Paul Stirling - 134 George Dockrell - 128 Shoaib Malik - 124 Martin Guptill - 122

Rohit Sharma's accomplishment places him in an exclusive club, as one of only two Indian male players with over 100 T20Is, the other being Virat Kohli (115).

The series opener saw Rohit making history by becoming the first player globally to secure 100 T20I victories. Since his T20I debut in the Super 8 clash of the T20 World Cup 2007, Rohit has amassed 3853 runs with an average of 31.07, including four centuries. Notably, he shares the record for the most centuries in the shortest format with Suryakumar Yadav and MS Dhoni.

As India's final T20I assignment before the T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled for June 1 to 29 in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA), Rohit Sharma's leadership and historic achievements are garnering attention and applause from cricket enthusiasts worldwide.