Rohit Sharma and Co to don 2007 World Cup jersey for T20 World Cup in Australia

MPL Sports, India's official kit partners, announced on Tuesday that they will launch a new jersey for the Indian cricket team ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia this year. MPL posted a video on Twitter in which captain Rohit Sharma, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and batter Shreyas Iyer requested the fans to be a part of their dream jersey. . By the teaser of it, the famed light blue kit will be what Rohit Sharma and the troops will be donning for the showpiece event.

Meanwhile, the All-India Senior Selection Committee met on Monday to pick India’s squads for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia and for the T20I series against Australia and South Africa at home. Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, who have regained fitness, were named in India’s 15-man squad for T20 World Cup. However, veteran pacer Mohammad Shami has been named among four reserve players for the multi-nation tournament. Bumrah, who was suffering from back injury and Harshal, who had a side strain, had done an intense rehabilitation programme at the NCA and the BCCI medical team has deemed them fit for the series. India will play their first match against Pakistan on October 23.

