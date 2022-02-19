Rohit Sharma appointed Test captain for upcoming Sri Lanka series

Rohit Sharma has been appointed Test captain for the upcoming Sri Lanka T20I series. While Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara have been dropped from the Test series against Sri Lanka. Chief selector Chetan Sharma said that both have not been selected for this series, they have been given permission to play domestic cricket.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have been rested ahead of the final match of the T20 series between India and the West Indies in Kolkata. According to PTI, Virat Kohli has been given a break from the bio-bubble before the Test series against Sri Lanka and the third T20 match on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma has now become the captain of Team India in all three formats. A press conference was held by Chief Selector Chetan Sharma at 4 pm, in which the team was announced. Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur have been rested for the T20I series against Sri Lanka. Shardul Thakur has also been rested from the Test team.

Test squad for Sri Lanka series:

Rohit Sharma (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat, Ravichandran Ashwin (depending on fitness), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain) ), Mohammed Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar

Team India for T20 Series:

Rohit Sharma (captain), Rituraj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, tell that Team India is currently playing T20 series against West Indies. India is leading 2-0 in the three-match series, while the third T20 match is to be played on February 20.