Rohit Sharma becomes the leading run scorer in men's T20 internationals

Rohit Sharma has become the leading run-scorer in men's T20 internationals during the first T20 international in Lucknow against Sri Lanka. The Nagpur born cricketer had scored 3263 runs in the shortest format, ahead of India's series opener.

He needed 37 runs to surpass the likes of Virat Kohli (3296) and Martin Guptill (3299) and Rohit scored 44 runs in the first T20I game to become the highest run-scorer in the format. The pair of Rohit and Kishan combined to lethal effect to help India get off to a fiery start