Rohit Sharma breaks down after India's humiliating exit from T20 World Cup

England defeated India by 10 wickets in the second semi-final at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday (November 10). Alex Hales and Jos Buttler hit fifties and never gave India any chance in the game as England gunned down 169 runs without much fuss. The Indian camp expectedly looked disappointed after the match and the skipper Rohit Sharma looked completely dejected.

The Indian captain also broke down completely with even the Indian head coach Rahul Dravid consoling him. Rohit was spotted sitting alone and was looking down all the time before Dravid had a word with him. Along with him, even Rishabh Pant also seemed to be dejected after a tough loss to England. Speaking after the match, Rohit Sharma admitted to have been disappointed with the team's performance on the day. He felt that it all comes down to handling pressure in knockout matches and also pointed out that the players have a lot of experience of playing in those situations in the Indian Premier League (IPL).