Rohit Sharma Enjoys Quality Time with Family, Shares Photo on Social Media (See Pics)

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma on Thursday shared photos on social media from a midseason break he took with his Mumbai Indians teammates following three straight losses in IPL 2024.

The photos on Instagram showed Sharma enjoying leisure time with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, and daughter, Samaira. During the trip, Sharma participated in adventure sports, including jet skiing.

The Mumbai Indians squad and support staff travelled to Daman and Diu for the break and team-bonding activities before their upcoming match against the Delhi Capitals.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma is reportedly unhappy with Hardik Pandya's leadership of the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL season, according to a News24 report.

The 36-year-old Sharma, who joined MI in 2011 and is the franchise's leading run-scorer with 5,110 runs in 201 IPL matches, could potentially leave the team after the season concludes. Sharma led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles as captain before being replaced by Pandya for the 2024 season.

News24, citing an anonymous source, reported that Sharma is not satisfied with Pandya's captaincy, which has allegedly created tension within the team. This is compounded by the team's poor performance, currently sitting last in the IPL standings.

Pandya's captaincy has also drawn criticism from fans, who have booed him during the first three matches. Experts have questioned some of his on-field decisions, including sending Tim David ahead of himself during a chase against Gujarat and not utilizing Jasprit Bumrah strategically against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The pressure is mounting on the 30-year-old Pandya as Mumbai Indians look to turn their season around when they will face Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium on April 7.