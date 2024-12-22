Rohit Sharma Faces Injury Scare Ahead of Boxing Day Test Against Australia After Being Hit on Left Knee

India captain Rohit Sharma has been hit on his left knee during team India's net session in Melbourne ahead of the Boxing Day Test against Australia, as per a report by Times of India. Rohit was reportedly facing throwdown specialist Daya during day two of the training session when he got injured.

The 37-year-old batter continued to bat for a while despite the injury before getting the requisite attention from the team physio. Rohit reportedly removed his gear and looked in considerably pain as the physio put ice pack on his left leg. Earlier on Saturday, India opener KL Rahul got hit on his hand while batting at the nets and was promptly attended to by the team's physio ahead of the fourth Test against Australia. Rahul was hit on his right hand and was seen in some discomfort at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The BCCI did not provide clarity on either of the injuries.

India have played 14 Tests at the iconic MCG. The team has won only 4 of the 14 Tests and has lost in 8 occasions. Only 2 Test matches have ended in a draw. India first played at the MCG in January 1948 against a Donald Bradman-led Australian side. Under the leadership of Lala Amarnath, India lost the match by 233 runs.