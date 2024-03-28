Rohit Sharma Fans Throw Bottles and Slippers at Hardik Pandya During Post-Match Presentation (Watch Video)

A group of fans were spotted throwing slippers, bottles and buckets at a wall, which projected Hardik Pandya's interview after Mumbai Indians' loss to Gujarat Titans in their first match of IPL 2024.In a video which has gone viral, some fans were seen hurling several kinds of objects at the wall where Pandya's interview was being projected. Mumbai Indians have lost both their matches in IPL 2024 so far.

Travis Head, the hero of the World Cup final, once again tormented a team in blue as he hit an 18-ball fifty and eventually finished with 24-ball 62. Young Abhishek Sharma went one step further as he broke the record for the fastest fifty for the 2016 champions in IPL, getting there in just 16 balls.SunRisers posted 148 runs in the first 10 overs, the highest-ever tally in the said quota of overs in IPL. The carnage did not stop there as Heinrich Klaasen, arguably the best batter in T20 cricket at the moment, hit 80 not out off 34 balls, smashing 7 sixes in the process. Mumbai Indians next face Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede.