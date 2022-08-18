Rohit Sharma in his quest for sustainability launched Limited Sustainable Collection with adidas India

New Delhi, Aug 18 Rohit Sharma, in his pursuit to help end plastic waste, collaborated with German multinational sportswear giant adidas to launch a limited Sustainable Apparel Collection.

This collection comes in continuation with adidas' and Rohit's long standing partnership and commitment to end plastic waste.

Rohit Sharma has been seen during the past two editions of IPL where he used the global stage to showcase specially crafted shoes highlighting the cause and spreading awareness around marine plastic pollution. He used the global stage of IPL to highlight the cause and spread awareness around marine plastic pollution. In association with adidas India, he has also pledged to take charge to create a sustainable planet and with adidas' support he had announced that for every run he scored adidas picked up 10 plastic bottles from the beaches in Mumbai in the last edition of IPL. Rohit has been dedicated to this cause on and off the field.

Rohit has also written about his support to the cause on social media, "Playing cricket is my dream and helping make this world a better place is a cause we all need to work towards. It was special for me to take a cause so close to my heart with me on the field while I do what I love. I take my cause with me while I go out and do what I love! I walk out with my cause but it won't end there, I need you guys to walk with me." He wrote two posts, one after each game, highlighting the need for rhino conservation in the first and talking about the significance of getting our oceans clean in the second.

The stylish and 'Sustainable Collection' will comprise of an array of products ranging from Training T-Shirts, Training Pants, Shorts, Track Suits, Polo T-Shirts, Roundneck T-Shirts, Sweatshirts & Lounge Pants. The collection has been designed by leading experiential designer Aaquib Wani in collaboration with Rohit. The limited edition collection will be available in select stores and adidas.co.in.

Speaking at the launch, Indian Cricket Captain Rohit Sharma said, "Marine pollution is one of the biggest challenges mankind faces today. Oceans are key to our survival and it is a world like no other and must be protected. My association with adidas over the years has been a major step towards spreading awareness for the cause, which is why I am proud to collaborate with them for this collection, Ending plastic waste is a priority for us both, and this collection is a result of unparalleled commitment and effort towards saving the oceans."

Sharing his thoughts at the launch, Sunil Gupta, Senior Director, adidas India said, "Sustainability has been one of the core values for adidas over the years. We have been on a mission to help end plastic waste, and all of our efforts ladder up to this goal.We believe that collaboration, creativity, and eco-innovation is the winning formula to save our oceans and end the global plastic crisis.

"As our sustainability ambassador Rohit has always been at the forefront of our quest to end plastic waste, which is why this collection marks a milestone for our partnership. It is through this partnership, that we aim to spread awareness and inspire millions out there to join us in our effort to end plastic waste."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor