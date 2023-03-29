Rohit Sharma might miss couple of IPL 2023 games to rest for WTC final

Rohit's Mumbai Indians will be without pace ace Jasprit Bumrah for the entire season of the cash-rich league in 2023. As per the latest developments, it is also a possibility that Mumbai Indians will play a few matches without their regular skipper. According to a report filed by the Indian Express, it has been learned that Rohit might miss a couple of IPL matches this season. In order to manage his workload, India's all-format captain Rohit is likely to sit out for a few matches at the IPL 2023. The report also added that premier batter Suryakumar Yadav will lead Mumbai Indians in the absence of the veteran opener.

per the latest reports, Rohit will also pick and choose the matches he will skip this season. However, Rohit will travel with the team to guide stand-in skipper Suryakumar when he is not a part of the MI playing XI this season. Indian skipper Rohit witnessed his worst season as a batter and captain in the IPL last year.The 35-year-old even failed to score a single half-century in the IPL 2022. Mumbai Indians lost their first eight matches under Rohit's watch last season. Averaging 19.14, MI skipper Rohit scored 268 runs in 14 matches at IPL 2022. Rohit's teammate Suryakumar smashed 303 runs in 8 matches last season.Earlier, Indian skipper Rohit asserted that it is up to the players to keep themselves fit for international matches while plying their trade with IPL teams in the world's richest T20 tournament. “It’s all up to the franchises now. They own them now. We have given some indications to the teams, but at the end of the day, it’s up to the franchises.