Rohit Sharma ruled out of first Test against Bangladesh

BCCI announced on Sunday that Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the first Test against Bangladesh due to an injury on his left thumb, sustained during the second ODI against Bangladesh. Abhimanyu Easwaran will take Rohit’s place for the first Test, with KL Rahul captaining India.

India captain Rohit Sharma met with a specialist in Mumbai for his left thumb injury, which he sustained during the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh. He has been advised appropriate management for this injury and will not be available for the first Test against Bangladesh. The BCCI Medical Team will take a call on his availability for the second and final Test at a later stage. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Abhimanyu Easwaran as his replacement for the first Test," BCCI said in a statement.