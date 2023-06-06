Rohit Sharma suffers finger injury ahead of WTC Final 2023

In a major blow to Team India ahead of the World Test Championship Final against Australia tomorrow, Skipper Rohit Sharma is said to have been injured during the practice session at the nets today, reports said.An official confirmation is yet to come but if this piece of news turns to be correct, it may as huge blow to India’s chances at the Oval clash.

After physio Kamlesh attended him, he again put on the gloves and continued batting which shows that it is not serious. The news of Rohit's injury comes up just a day after wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan got hit on the left forehand by a rising Aniket Chowdhury delivery. Chowdhury has to England as a net bowler for India. Australia finished at the top of the WTC 2021 23 points table with 66.67 points per cent (PCT) in 19 Tests. Whereas with 58.8 PCT, India finished in second place. It is the second consecutive time India has managed to get the better of Australia.