Rohit Sharma to face one match ban after Mumbai's fifth loss in IPL 2022

MI captain Rohit Sharma was fined ₹24 lakh while the rest of members of MI XI were fined ₹6 lakh or 25% of their match fees whichever is lower for slow over rate against PBKS. However, If Mumbai Indians repeat the offence for the third time Rohit Sharma will be fined Rs 30 lakh and would also be handed a one-match suspension as per the official rules laid by IPL. Earlier, the 'Hitman' was penalised Rs 12 lakh for the same offence after the clash against Delhi Capitals.

The official rules on minimum over rate requirements states: "The third and each subsequent offence in a Season as Captain of the bowling Team, the Captain will be fined Rs. 30 lakh and banned from playing in the Team’s next League Match." In the crucial fixture at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Punjab Kings posted a strong 198 for 5 batting first. Captain Mayank Agarwal 52 off 32 balls while his opening Shikhar Dhawan top-scored with 70. South African Dewald Brevis hit a blistering 49 off 25 balls but Mumbai lost wickets at crucial moments to lose by 12 runs after it was restricted to 186-9.The five-time champions MI are still searching for their first win in this year's Indian Premier League are currently languishing at the bottom of the IPL points table.

