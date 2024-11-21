Rohit Sharma To Join India’s Test Squad for IND vs AUS BGT 2024–25 Test Series on THIS Date

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma is set to join the squad on the third day of the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, which will be played at Optus Stadium in Perth. Sharma had delayed his travel due to the birth of his second child but has now confirmed to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that he will join the team on November 24, according to the Cricbuzz reports.

The Indian squad departed for Australia in three batches between November 10 and 11, but Sharma stayed behind for family reasons. Despite earlier reports suggesting he might arrive before the first Test, Sharma’s arrival was always expected to be delayed. He is now set to join the team on the third day of the match, which begins on November 22.

In Sharma's absence, pacer Jasprit Bumrah will captain the Indian team for the opening Test. Bumrah confirmed he has been in contact with Sharma regarding his leadership role. "I spoke with Rohit earlier. But I got a little bit of clarity on leading the side after coming in here," Bumrah said in a press conference on the eve of the Perth Test.

Sharma’s leadership has faced some scrutiny after India’s 3-0 loss to New Zealand earlier this year, where he struggled with the bat, scoring 91 runs in six innings. He has scored 4,270 runs in 64 Tests at an average of 42.27, but his record in Australia has been less impressive, with only 408 runs at an average of 31.38.

Sharma is expected to return to the playing XI for the second Test, a day-and-night match in Adelaide, scheduled to begin on December 6. He will aim to improve his record during the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Here is the schedule for India's five-match Test series against Australia: