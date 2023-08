West Indies captain Shai Hope has won the toss and decided to bowl first. The hosts are unchanged but India have made a couple of changes bringing in Ruturaj Gaikwad and Jaydev Undakat for the series decider. No Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for India today as well.

Hardik Pandya will lead India. After suffering a six-wicket loss in the second game in Barbados, India are hoping that this new lineup will prove effective in clinching victory in the series.