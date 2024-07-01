Rohit Sharma's Mother Shares Heartfelt Post Featuring Son with 'Brother' Virat Kohli After T20 World Cup 2024 Win (See Pic)

Purnima Sharma, mother of Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma, shared a heartfelt post featuring an edited image of Rohit and Virat Kohli after India’s T20 World Cup win on June 29. The image, which has gone viral, includes a caption calling Kohli Rohit's "brother." Her post shows Rohit and his daughter, Samaira, alongside Kohli. The edited image features the caption, "goat duo in T20 cricket" at the top, and at the bottom, "Daughter on his shoulders, nation on his back, brother on his side." The post has garnered over 9,084 likes and numerous comments from fans.

Check Instagram post here:

The two right-handed batters have been key players for Indian cricket, delivering consistent performances across formats for several years. Sharma was part of the Indian squad that won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, while Kohli made his debut for India later. In the 2011 ODI World Cup, Kohli played but Sharma was not picked. They both played in India's ICC Champions Trophy-winning team in 2013 but had never celebrated a World Cup win together until now.

Following India's second T20 World Cup title, both Sharma and Kohli announced their retirements from T20Is. They ended their careers as the top two run-scorers in T20I cricket. Sharma scored 4231 runs in 159 games at an average of 32.05 and a strike rate of 140.89. Kohli amassed 4188 runs in 125 T20Is, averaging 48.69 with a strike rate of 137.04.

"Time for the next generation to take the T20 game forward. It's been a long wait for us, waiting to win an ICC tournament. You look at someone like Rohit, he's played nine T20 World Cups and this is my sixth. He deserves it," Kohli said.

Rohit echoed the sentiment, saying it was the right moment for him to step away from T20I cricket.

"That was my last game as well. Honestly, I have enjoyed it since the time I started playing this format. There is no better time to say goodbye to this format. I have loved every moment of it. I started my India career playing this format. This is what I wanted to do. Win the Cup and say goodbye," said Rohit.

Both players are expected to continue representing India in ODIs and Tests.