Rohit Sharma's Reaction to Sarfaraz Khan Run-Out On Debut Goes Viral, Watch Video

Sarfaraz Khan's impressive batting performance in the third Test between India and England ended in disappointment due to a mix-up with Ravindra Jadeja, resulting in a run-out. This left India's captain, Rohit Sharma, visibly upset, as he threw his cap in frustration. The incident occurred while Jadeja was batting on 99, and despite the mishap, he managed to reach his century on the next ball, marking his fourth in Test cricket.

The day held special significance for Sarfaraz Khan, who was emotional as he received the India cap from Anil Kumble in front of his family. Sarfaraz, aged 26, entered the match after Rohit Sharma's impressive innings of 131 runs.

Initially slow, Sarfaraz picked up momentum with a boundary off Rehan Ahmed and showcased his signature sweep shot against Joe Root. He then targeted Tom Hartley, hitting a brilliant pull shot to reach the 40s. With a six off Hartley, Sarfaraz reached his maiden fifty in just 48 balls, tying the record for the joint-fastest fifty by an Indian debutant.

Sarfaraz's innings ended on a high note with 62 runs off 66 balls, including nine boundaries and a six, before the unfortunate run-out incident.