Rohit Sharma’s Twitter account hacked?

A series of unusual, yet bizarre, tweets on India captain Rohit Sharma's account has caught the fans's attention, who claim that the account could be hacked.One tweet talked of buzzing beehives, while the other was about coin tosses which were tasty. Another tweet popped up which said: Cricket balls are edible…right?"However, Rohit is not the only public figure who got his account hacked. Earlier, Team India all-rounder Krunal Pandya's Twitter account was also hacked. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Co. are now gearing up for the Test series against Sri Lanka.

This will be Rohit's first challenge in the whites since becoming captain earlier in February. He missed the Test series against South Africa due to an injury. The first Test will be played at the IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) stadium in Mohali, Chandigarh. This match will also be former India captain Virat Kohli’s 100th Test for the Indian team. The next and second Test which will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will be the first day-night Test match between India and Sri Lanka, will see the crowd in the stadium, as the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) secretary Santosh Menon confirmed 50% crowd will be allowed.

