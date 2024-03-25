Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Guides RCB To First Win of the Season

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 25, 2024 11:24 PM2024-03-25T23:24:43+5:302024-03-25T23:25:40+5:30

Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered the first win of the season at the Chinnaswamy Stadium against Punjab Kings. Karthik launched a counter attack and  It’s the experience as they say. The veteran batter has been the best in recent years during the final moments. However, it was Virat Kohli who made the difference with a fighting half century. 

Punjab Kings  on a average score of 176/6 after 20 overs as RCB bowlers Glenn Maxwell and Yash Dayal bowled some good spells to restrict PBKS batters. Shikhar Dhawan's 45 and Shashank's strong finish provided Punjab bowlers with some runs to defend. Faf du Plessis won the toss and  the pitch offered good advantage to batters and Shikhar Dhawan-led PBKS but they lost wickets at regular intervals.

