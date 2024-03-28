RR vs DC, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First Against Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to field first against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in tonight's IPL 2024 match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

DC, seeking their first win of the season, fell short against Punjab Kings by four wickets. RR, on the other hand, aim for their second consecutive victory after defeating Lucknow Super Giants in their opener.

Here's a quick look at the playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell/Nandre Burger, R Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Abhishek Porel, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant (c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar/Kumar Kushagra, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed