RR vs DC, IPL 2024: Riyan Parag's Stellar Knock Lifts Rajasthan Royals to 185/5 Against Delhi Capitals

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) were restricted to 185/5 in their first innings against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing IPL 2024 match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Thursday.

A crucial knock from Riyan Parag (84 off 45 balls, 7 fours, 6 sixes) provided a much-needed boost to the Royals' innings. Stepping up at a precarious 30/2 after 5.2 overs, Parag played a career-best knock, surpassing his previous best of 44 runs against Lucknow Super Giants.

His aggressive batting, highlighted by a strike rate of 186.67, included plundering three boundaries and two sixes off Anrich Nortje's final over. Parag's fifty, his third in the IPL, along with a 42-run contribution from Ravichandran Ashwin, helped the Royals post a competitive total of 185/5.