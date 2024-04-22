RR vs MI Toss Update: Mumbai Indians Elect to Bat First Against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to bat first against the Rajasthan Royals in Match 38 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday.

Rajasthan (6-1) has been the team to beat this season, while Mumbai (3-4) sits seventh after a slow start. The Royals' lone defeat came against the Gujarat Titans, but they've bounced back with narrow victories over the Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Mumbai, meanwhile, has shown signs of life after a rough start. They've won three of their last four, including a nine-run victory over Punjab Kings in their previous outing. However, they were soundly beaten by Rajasthan by six wickets in their first meeting this season.

Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals:

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Sanju Samson (c, wk)

Riyan Parag

Dhruv Jurel

Shimron Hetmyer

Rovman Powell

Ravichandran Ashwin

Trent Boult

Avesh Khan

Sandeep Sharma

Yuzvendra Chahal

Mumbai Indians:

Rohit Sharma

Ishan Kishan (wk)

Suryakumar Yadav

Tilak Varma

Nehal Wadhera

Hardik Pandya (c)

Tim David

Mohammad Nabi

Gerald Coetzee

Piyush Chawla

Jasprit Bumrah

Pitch Report:

Former West Indies batsman Brian Lara expects a good batting track at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. He described the pitch as "dry, hard and even," with good bounce due to a lack of moisture. Scores have typically been in the 180-190 range on this surface.