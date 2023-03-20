S Sreesanth returns to IPL after 10 long years

The Indian Premier League 2023 season is less than two weeks away and the preparations are in full swing for the season. Amid all the excitement S. Sreesanth is all set for a comeback in the cash rich league in a new role. The former India bowler, who was caught in spot-fixing controversy during IPL 2013, and was suspended from the tournament thereafter is making his comeback to the tournament after 10 years.

The tournament management recently zeroed in on the expert panel that will narrate the action this year. While the panel contains a blend of some old and new names, Sreesanth's addition to the list took fans by surprise. Star Sports, who is the official broadcaster of the tournament, has posted a video of the experts, who will take the mic this time. The former cricketer has been a part of many reality shows lately and has played cameo roles in some of the films as well. The return to IPL was on the cards as he already had bid adieu to his international career. The World Cup-winning pacer had entered the Indian Premier League auction after his ban was overturned but he was not part of the shortlist last year and did not go under the hammer at the IPL 2022 mega auction earlier in February.