Sachin Tendulkar, Sehwag, and Other Indian Cricketers Congratulate Rohan Bopanna on Grand Slam Victory

Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna has become the oldest player to win a Grand Slam title in the open era. Partnering with Australian player Matt Ebden, the 43-year-old secured a 7-6, 7-5 victory over the Italian duo of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the Men's Doubles final at the Australian Open.

This win adds to Bopanna's remarkable year, as he recently attained the No.1 ranking in doubles, making history as the oldest player to do so.

The cricket fraternity also extended their congratulations to Bopanna for his outstanding achievement. Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar praised Bopanna's perseverance, stating, " Your moment can arrive anytime, anywhere. Just ask @rohanbopanna , who at 43, seized it on the grand stage of the @AustralianOpen . Keep training, keep dreaming and be prepared to step up when your time comes."

Venkatesh Prasad, another former cricketer, acknowledged Bopanna as an absolute champion and hailed his achievement as one of India's most inspirational sporting stories.

“At 43, The eldest to win a Grand Slam title in the Open Era. Absolute champion, Rohan Bopanna. The stuff of dreams and one of India's most inspirational sporting story to become a Doubles Champion at the #AusOpen’ Venkatesh Prasad wrote on X.

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag also applauded Bopanna, calling his journey an inspiring story. " What a story. What an inspiration @rohanbopanna . Congratulations on becoming the #AusOpen Doubles Champion," Sehwag wrote.

‘Not age but our spirit that defines us. Many congratulations Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden on winning the Australian Open Doubles title. Truly inspirational @rohanbopanna #AusOpen2024,” Former cricketer VVS Laxman wrote.

Dinesh Karthik also lavished praise on Bopanna for creating history.

“Looks like you’ve found the secret to turning back the clock - just win a Grand Slam doubles title at 43! Congratulations to you & Ebden on winning the men's doubles Australian Open title. Hats off, @rohanbopanna !” he wrote.

Bopanna's win makes him only the third Indian male player to secure a men's doubles Grand Slam title, joining the ranks of tennis legends Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi.

The final, held at the Rod Laver Arena, witnessed a closely contested battle, with only one break of serve occurring when Vavassori dropped his serve at love in the 11th game of the second set. The match featured few break points, highlighting the players' strong serves and the intensity of the competition.

Bopanna's victory adds another milestone to his tennis career, marking his second Grand Slam title. He had previously won the French Open mixed doubles in 2017 with Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski. The achievement also establishes Bopanna as the oldest Grand Slam champion in men's tennis, surpassing the record set by Jean-Julien Rojer, who won the French Open men's doubles at the age of 40 in 2022.