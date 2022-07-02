'Sad to lose my record': Ex-SA bowler relieved after Bumrah hits Broad for 35 runs in 1 over

Stand-in India captain Jasprit Bumrah did the bulk of the damage by hitting 29 runs off the bat in an over from Broad that also featured five wides and a no-ball struck for six. For 19 years the record stood with former South Africa leg-spinner when West Indies legend Brian Lara had smashed 28 runs back in 2003 in Johannesburg. But on Saturday, in Edgbaston, under the cloudy skies, the unlikely Jasprit Bumrah handed Stuart Broad a nightmarish over as the England pacer conceded a whopping 35 runs in a over. Moments after the carnage, the former South Africa bowler, Robin Peterson reacted.The former proteas bowler took to Twitter to post a cheeky tweet, writing, “Sad to lose my record today oh well, records are made to be broken I guess. Onto the next one #ENGvIND”India eventually finished with 416 runs on board with Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant earlier hitting their respective tons.Thanks to Bumrah's 30-run blitz, India crossed the 400-run mark. India were finally bowled out for 416 with James Anderson taking a five-wicket haul.