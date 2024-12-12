Sanju Samson Wishes Rajinikanth on 74th Birthday in Unique Style (See Pic)

Indian cricketer Sanju Samson wished superstar Rajinikanth a happy 74th birthday on Thursday, December 12. The wicketkeeper-batter, known for being a devoted fan of the actor, creatively used artificial intelligence to generate a photo of himself dancing alongside Rajinikanth.

Samson shared the image on his Instagram story with the caption, “Anything is possible when it’s THALAIVAR’S BIRTHDAY!!” The Kerala-born cricketer has consistently expressed his admiration for Rajinikanth over the years.

Samson recently represented Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), scoring 136 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 149.45. Despite his efforts, Kerala failed to progress to the knockout stage. Samson has also been in outstanding form in T20Is, registering three centuries in his last five innings, showcasing his brilliance on the field.

Many other celebrities also took to social media to extend their birthday wishes to Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth was last seen in Vettaiyan, where he played a trigger-friendly cop who undergoes a transformation due to an unexpected incident. The film also featured Amitabh Bachchan and Fahadh Faasil.

Currently, Rajinikanth is working on Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film includes a star-studded cast featuring Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Reba Monica John.