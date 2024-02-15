Sarfaraz Khan's Parents in Tears After He Receives Maiden India Test Cap Before IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024; Watch Videos

"A 26-year-old Mumbaikar, Sarfaraz Khan, made his India debut on Thursday, February, ahead of the third test match between India and England in Rajkot. Team India conducted the cap presentation ceremony before the toss, where Sarfaraz's parents, seen in the distance, couldn't control their emotions as tears welled up.

After years of hard work, the middle-order batsman received an opportunity when the injured KL Rahul was ruled out of the 3rd test match. Along with Sarfaraz, wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel also made his India debut and was awarded the Test cap.

Videos are going viral on social media websites showing Sarfaraz with his father, Naushad Khan, and mother (name not mentioned), hugging them and wiping tears from her mother's eyes as they became emotional after their son's debut today.

Meanwhile, India won the toss and decided to bat first against England in the third Test match of the five-game series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday. English skipper Ben Stokes is set to play his 100th Test match. Meanwhile, star India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is likely to take his 500th Test wicket. On the other hand, James Anderson is aiming for 700 wickets.

BCCI Shares Special Movements:

From The Huddle! 🔊



A Test cap is special! 🫡



Words of wisdom from Anil Kumble & Dinesh Karthik that Sarfaraz Khan & Dhruv Jurel will remember for a long time 🗣️ 🗣️



You Can Not Miss This!



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/FM0hVG5X8M#TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @dhruvjurel21 |… pic.twitter.com/mVptzhW1v7 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 15, 2024

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes (Wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (Wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj."