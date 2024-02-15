Sarfaraz Khan's Inspiring Tale: The Story Behind His Jersey Number 97 in Ind vs Eng Test

Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan has finally made his Test debut for the Indian Cricket team. The 26-year-old middle-order batter was given the honor at the Nirajan Shah Stadium at Rajkot along with Wicketkeeper Dhruv Patel.

Khan was presented his maiden test cap by veteran spinner Anil Kumble. Safaraz donned the number 97 jersey, a number that has stayed on his back since the beginning of his cricket career.

In 2009, the 12-year-old Sarfraz scored a record 439 runs in the Harris Shield Trophy and became a star. Sarfraz has dominated domestic cricket. He has scored 3912 runs in 45 first-class matches at an average of 69.85, including 14 centuries and 11 half-centuries. His best score is 301 not out. He has scored 629 runs in 37 matches in List A cricket and 1188 runs in 96 matches in 20-20.



Sarfaraz's father and mentor Naushad Khan has played a big role in this success. A famous Mumbai cricketer, Nasudhad Khan had consistently done well in the local circuit. While he was unable to reach the level of Ranji Trophy or Team India, his dreams came true through his sons. Naushad Khan trained Sarfaraz Khan and his younger brother Mushir Khan to become cricket prodigies.

Sarfaraz wears the number 97 jersey as a salute to his father's hard work. His father's name, Naushad contains references to the Hindi numbers Nau (Nine) and Shad (Seven). He and his younger brother Mushir Khan, who was part of the Indian team at the ICC 2024 U-19 World Cup also wear the number 97 jersey as a tribute to their father's work.