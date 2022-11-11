Selectors to drop several senior players from T20 format after World Cup debacle

After India's heart breaking loss at the 2022 T20 World Cup, BCCI is all set to review team's performance. According to reports, many senior players are likely to be dropped from the T20 squad within the next two years.

Although it looks like Ravichandran Ashwin and Dinesh Kartik played their last T20, however, it seems like BCCI will leave it up to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to decide on their future in the short format game. The BCCI never asks anyone to retire. It is an individual decision. But yes, with just a handful of T20Is scheduled in 2023, most of the seniors will concentrate on ODIs and Test matches in that cycle," a BCCI person told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"You don't need to announce retirement if you don't want to. You will not see most of the seniors playing T20 next year," the source added. News agency PTI reported that, even thought he next T20 world cup is two years away, a major transformation int he team is underway, a new team is underway.

This being said, the Indian Men's Cricket team is also looking to concentrate on the 50 over format for the next one year. The T20Is will take a back seat as India play at least 25 ODIs, going into next year's 50-over World Cup at home.A look at India's FTP calendar shows that till the 50-over World Cup, the team will play only 12 T20Is in form of bilateral events (home and away), starting with three games in New Zealand next week.