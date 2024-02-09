Setback for Team India: Shreyas Iyer Out of England Test Series with Back Injury

Team India's tension has increased ahead of the third Test against England. While the debate over whether Virat Kohli will play or not continues, there are reports that the middle-order batsman has suffered an injury. According to a report by the Indian Express, Shreyas Iyer's back and waist have started to hurt again, putting his participation in the remaining three matches of the series in doubt. The third Test is scheduled to start in Rajkot from February 15, and the BCCI has asked the players to reach Rajkot on the 11th.

Shreyas to undergo rehabilitation at NCA

Selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar is likely to announce the Indian team for the remaining Tests today. According to sources, Shreyas will be admitted to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) where he will undergo treatment. He is expected to be fully fit before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Shreyas had undergone surgery on his back last year."Iyer has informed the Indian team management and medical staff that his back stiffens after playing more than 30 balls and he experiences lower back pain while playing defensively," a source told the Indian Express."He is facing this problem for the first time after the surgery, so he has been advised to take a few weeks rest. He will then go to the NCA."

Return of Lokesh Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja to boost India

Lokesh Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja are expected to return for the third Test. Both had to withdraw from the second Test due to injuries.Rajat Patidar was given a chance to debut in the second Test, but he could not perform very well. So, Sarfaraz Khan can get a chance in Rajkot.