Seven franchises to participate in BPL 2023-25 cycle, Rangpur returns

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has officially announced that the Basundhara Group's Rangpur, who are also the former Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) champions will be making their comeback for the next three editions of the Bangladesh franchise tournament from 2023 to 2025. With the comeback of Rangpur, the BCB has announced that seven teams will be participating in the next three editions.

Even though Basundara is finally back and in the scheme of things it is to be noted that neither Beximco Limited nor Gemcon Group have expressed their interest to take part in the tournament. These teams had featured during the first phase of the Bangladesh Premier League on a regular basis.Nine companies submitted Expressions of Interest (EOI) for the right to become one of the seven franchises after the BCB launched the tender for the franchise rights for 2023–2025.The dates of the BPL for the following three years have likewise been set by the BCB. The BPL 2023 will take place from January 5 to February 16, the BPL 2024 from January 6 to February 17, and the BPL 2025 from January 1 to February 11.The last two editions of the BPL were held with only local players due to the Covid-19 situation. The previous edition of the BPL was held at the start of 2022 after a postponement, with the BCB selling franchise rights for only one year. Monarch Holding, one of the business entity belonging to Shakib Al Hasan, also submitted the EOI but BPL governing council did not consider the firm.