Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 27 : Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan took a jibe at Chief BCCI selector Ajit Agarkar for his remarks on how Virat Kohli will deal with Pakistan's deadly pace bowling set-up.

Shadab stood out with the ball with a figure of 3-42 in the final ODI match against Afghanistan as Pakistan whitewashed their neighbouring nation with a 59-run victory in a three-match ODI series on Saturday.

After the match, Shadab was quizzed about Agarkar's remarks on how India will deal with their pace bowling attack to which he replied to reporters, "It depends on a particular day, probably. Now, someone from India or me can make any claim, but those are just words. Anybody can say anything and that doesn't change or affect anything. When we will have the match, then we might see what goes on."

The remarks Shadab was referring to was actually said during India's squad announcement for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.

Various videos of the press conference surfaced on social media in bits and pieces. Among those videos, there was a clip on X, formerly known as Twitter, of Agarkar saying "Virat Kohli will handle them".

However, according to various media reports, Agarkar was never questioned about how India plans to deal with Pakistan's pace attack.

Since 2019, Kolhi has faced Pakistan only in the T20I format in which he amassed 158 runs against the pacers which comprise of Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Overall, Kohli has faced Pakistan 10 times during which he has scored 488 runs with an average of 81.33 and a strike rate of 123.85.

Pakistan pacers will be up against the in-form batter in the Asia Cup on September 2 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka.

