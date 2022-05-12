Shah Rukh Khan acquires Abu Dhabi franchise in UAE’s new T20 league

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders has acquired the rights to own and operate the Abu Dhabi franchise in UAE’s T20 League.. The UAE’s T20 League is Emirates Cricket Board’s sanctioned, flagship professional T20 League. The Knight Riders group, which is led by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta, has already acquired Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), made an investment in Major League Cricket (MLC) in the USA.

In a statement released by The UAE T20 League, Shahrukh Khan has said, ”For several years now, we have been expanding the Knight Riders brand globally and closely watching the potential for T20 cricket in the UAE. We are excited about becoming part of UAE’s T20 League, which no doubt will become hugely successful. ”While the UAE T20 League chairman said,” “The commitment to grow the T20 format and the expertise gathered by the Knight Riders Group, through their involvement in franchise cricket across the world, is undisputed. We are exceptionally pleased with their foresight to join forces with the UAE’s T20 League and firmly believe it will elevate the reputation, and professionalism of the League throughout the cricket community.”

