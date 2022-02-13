Shahid Afridi retires from Pakistan Super League due to back injury

Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has decided to call time on his Pakistan Super League career due to a persistent back problem. The veteran cricketer also added that he decided to partake in this season's PSL only for the sake of 'fans'.Afridi, who last played for Pakistan around six years ago, suffered a back injury during a training session, and also tested positive for Covid-19 before the start off the season. When he returned to action, he was hit for 67 runs by Islamabad United.

He played his final match of his PSL career for Quetta Gladiators against United on Sunday, where he ended up with a two-for. He also played for Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings in the PSL."I was trying to sign off on a good note; my lower-back injury has been there for 15-16 years, and I have been playing with it. But now it has become so much that it has affected my groin, my knee and it goes down to extreme pain in my toes," Afridi said in a social media message."I tried to cope with it but can't tolerate the pain anymore. After all, when you have good health, you have the world with you. I will go back and undergo rehabilitation on my fitness. There is cricket coming up... So I will soon return in front of my fans again," he added. Afridi took 47 wickets at an average of 26.51 in his PSL career, alongside compiling 459 runs at a strike rate of 150.8.