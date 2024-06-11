T20 World Cup 2024: Yuvraj Singh-Shahid Afridi's Fun Banter After IND Defeat PAK Goes Viral (Watch Video)

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, ambassadors , Yuvraj Singh and Shahid Afridi, were involved in a friendly banter during the match between India and Pakistan. India won a thriller by 6 runs at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York on June 9, Sunday. In a video which has gone viral, Yuvraj is seen asking, "Lala, why are you sad? What happened," Yuvraj said in the video, walking up to Afridi."My being sad is right or wrong? Was this a match we (Pakistan) should have lost?" the former Pakistan all-rounder asked his counterpart.

"When we were left to score 40 runs, Yuvraj told me 'Lala, congratulations! I am leaving, won't watch the rest of the game'. I told him 'Yuvi, chaallis runs boht hain Iss pitch pe. Itni jaldi mubarakbad na de mujhe (40 runs are a lot on this pitch, don't congratulate me so early)," Afridi added. "I told you Pakistan will win, but I was still confident that we (India) can win it from there," Yuvraj told Afridi at the end of the video. "Winning and losing is part of the game, what's important is that our bonhomie should continue."

Pakistan was in command of the match until the end of the 13th over when Hardik Pandya dismissed Fakhar Zaman with the next ball. Pakistan were the overwhelming favorites to win, needing 47 runs in 47 balls, with seven wickets in hand and opener Mohammad Rizwan in good form. However, when Jasprit Bumrah returned to bowl in the 15th over and dismissed Rizwan for 31, the tables flipped for Pakistan, who suffocated and finished at 113 for 7, losing by six runs.