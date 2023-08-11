Shakib Al Hasan appointed Bangladesh ODI captain for 2023 Asia Cup, World Cup

In a major development in Bangladesh cricket, star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been appointed as the team's ODI captain for the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup 2023. Shakib takes the reins from Tamim Iqbal, who stepped down from the post and pulled out from the Asia Cup due to an injury. The all-rounder has pipped other candidates like Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

"We have appointed Shakib as the captain for Asia Cup and World Cup. The World Cup and Asia Cup squads will be announced tomorrow. The selectors will pick a squad of 17 members," Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan told reporters on Friday. The BCB held an emergency meeting earlier this week but did not decide the captain's name in it. The board reportedly wanted to speak to the candidates and take their viewpoint on the move. Shakib was considered a front-runner, however, Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz were also in the race. BCB President Hasan had stated that Shakib was an 'easy decision' to make but his workload was reportedly under the scanner. Shakib is also the captain in Tests and T20Is.