Shakib Al Hasan to miss West Indies ODIs, and Zimbabwe series

Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan will be unavailable for the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe as well as for the three-match ODI series against West Indies. This was confirmed by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials on July 7, 2022.Cricbuzz has reported previously that Shakib Al Hasan had informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board that will not be available for the three ODIs against West Indies.

Bangladesh is scheduled to play three ODIs after the ongoing T20I series at Guyana on July 10, 13, and 16 respectively. The series is excluded from the ODI Super League despite being a bilateral series.Now BCB cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus confirmed the same on Thursday, before getting into a meeting with the selection panel at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.Shakib led the side for the first time in three years during their 2-0 Test series defeat to West Indies last week. He was made captain after Mominul Haque resigned from the position shortly before the tour.The likely reason for Shakib skipping the ODIs is the fact that the matches aren’t part of the ODI Super League.

