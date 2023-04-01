Shakib, Litton included in Bangladesh squad for Test against Ireland

Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 1 : Shakib al Hasan and Litton Das have been included in the Bangladesh squad for the one-off Test against Ireland which will start from April 4, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said on Saturday.

The duo, who will represent Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL)2023, will join their franchise once the Test ends.

BCB chief Nazmul Hassan said on Friday that the IPL franchises are aware of the departure dates of Bangladesh players participating in the tournament. Pacer Mustafizur Rahman has already arrived in India to play for Delhi Capitals.

"We will let them (the Bangladesh players) go to the IPL in accordance with what we informed the tournament about their availability. We have not changed our decision," said Hassan as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

Shakib and Litton were also part of Bangladesh's Test squad for a series against India in December last year. But for this coming Test, there have been some changes. Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Ebadot Hossain and Shoriful Islam have made their return to the side.

Tamim had missed the series against India due to a groin injury, Ebadot had missed the second Test against India due to an injury as well.

Shadman replaces Zakir Hasan, who is currently recovering from an injury to his left thumb. Zakir had made an impressive debut in the longer format with a century against India. Nasum Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Anamul Haque and Rejaur Rahman Raja have not found place in the squad.

Bangladesh has emerged victorious by 2-0 and 2-1 respectively in the ODI and T20I series against Ireland that took place in Sylhet and Chattogram during the last two weeks.

Bangladesh Squad for Ireland Test: Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Litton Kumer Das (Vice Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque Showrab, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor