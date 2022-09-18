Shami ruled out of T20Is against Australia due to Covid-19, Umesh named replacement

Published: September 18, 2022

Mohali, Sep 18 Senior India fast bowler Mohammed Shami on Sunday has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Australia after testing positive for Covid-19, said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The BCCI further said that pacer Umesh Yadav will replace Shami for the three-match series against Australia, starting from September 20 in Mohali. Notably, Umesh recently returned from his county stint with Middlesex in England, due to a quad muscle injury.

"Fast bowler Mohd. Shami will not be able to take part in the upcoming three-day Mastercard T20I series against Australia after testing positive for COVID-19. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umesh Yadav as his replacement," said the BCCI in an official release.

India squad for Australia series: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

