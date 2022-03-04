Shane Warne Death: Ranveer Singh mourns the sudden demise of Shane Warne

Shane Warne, one of cricket's all-time greats, has died of a suspected heart attack at the age of 52.Warne, who was named as one of Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Century, claimed 708 Test wickets in a 15-year career for Australia between 1992 and 2007, and was also a World Cup winner in 1999.

According to a brief statement given to Fox News by Warne's management, he passed away in Thailand of a suspected heart attack. Soon after the news of Warne's death went viral, a number of celebs took to their social media to mourn the demise of the spin legend including Bollywood star Ranveer Singh. The 83 actor shared a image of Warne from the Ashes series.
 

