Shane Warne's last tweet on death goes viral after his sudden demise

Legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne has passed away due to a suspected cardiac arrest in Thailand. A flamboyant figure, his last tweet is going viral in which he talked about the death of another Australian great Rodney Marsh.Warne wrote, “Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys and girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate.”

It's surprising how his last tweet, which was posted just a few hours back, was about a death. His death comes hours after another former Australian cricket great, wicket-keeper Rod Marsh died on Friday at the age of 74. Following this, current Australia batsman David Warner wrote on Instagram: "Two legends of our game have left us too soon. I’m lost for words, and this is extremely sad. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Marsh and Warne family. I just can not believe it. #rip, you will both be missed. "Warne played 194 One Day Internationals for Australia in which he scalped 293 wickets. The right-hander was also handy with the bat as he scored 3,154 runs in his Test career. He amassed 1,018 runs in the 50-overs format.

