Shikhar Dhawan reunites with his son Zoravar after 2 years

Shikhar Dhawan has reunited with his son after two years. Dhawan had last seen his son Zoravar way back in August 2020.Zoravar had moved to Australia in August 2020, and because of the Covid-19 protocols, Shikhar Dhawan was unable to meet his son. Dhawan took to Instagram and stated that he feels very emotional after meeting his kid. The 36-year-old also stated that these are the moments that he will always remember.“Two long years since I met my son. Uske saath khelna, usko gale lagaana, baatein karna.. bohot emotional moments hain ye. These are the moments jo humesha yaad rahenge,” wrote Shikhar Dhawan on Instagram.

For the unversed, Dhawan divorced his wife Aesha Mukerji after eight years of marriage. Aesha Mukerji, in an Instagram post, said that she is now a two-time divorcee. The two had got married in 2012 and have a son, Zoravar. Aesha Mukerji hails from Melbourne and used to be an amateur boxer. Dhawan has been a key part of the Indian setup since the past few years and the Delhi southpaw was snapped by the Punjab Kings in the recently concluded IPL 2022 auction. The left-handed batter is the second-highest run-scorer in IPL cricket and has amassed a staggering 5784 runs in the tournament at an average of 34.84 and a strike rate of above 125. Dhawan has also plundered 2 hundreds and 44 fifties in the Indian T20 League as well. Dhawan has also represented the Indian cricket team in 34 Tests, 149 ODIs, and 68 T20Is. While he has scored 2315 runs in Test match cricket, the veteran has amassed 6284 runs in the ODI format of the game. In T20I cricket, Dhawan has aggregated 1759 runs.