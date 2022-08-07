Shikhar Dhawan supports the idea of senior players taking rest between series

In the wake of all the criticism that senior players taking rest, between series, Shikhar Dhawan has come out in support of Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The Delhi batsman, reckoned that a player would be mentally fatigued if he plays back-to-back games. The left-hand batter added that a player has to be fresh to give his peak performance.

Dhawan said that there is rotation in international cricket so that players get rest, adding that players would be tired if they travel everywhere. He believes that players at the top level understand and plan accordingly to keep a balance between game time and rest. “A player has to get fresh to give peak performance. If a player plays back-to-back, he will get mentally tired,” Dhawan told India Today. “It is important to give rest mentally. If you see there is rotation in international cricket so that players get rest. If a player travels everywhere, he will get tired.”