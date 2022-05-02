Shimron Hetmyer late hitting powers Rajasthan to 152 after 20 overs

Rajasthan suffered yet another batting collapse as their batsman failed to capitalise on a strong foundation set by Samson and Buttler. Shivam Mavi produced an excellent final over, giving away just 10 runs in it. Once again for KKR, Umesh and Narine were excellent while Southee had a rough night.

Mavi even bowled two dot balls to big-hitter Shimron Hetmyer (27* off 13) in it. Royals at the end posted 152 for 5 against Knight Riders. Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and decided to field first against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.