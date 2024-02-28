Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan Excluded from BCCI's Central Contracts List for 2023-24

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the revised central contracts to the men's senior team members for the 2023-24 season on Wednesday. Both Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan are the biggest names missing the list after a dip in form across formats in recent months. KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj have been elevated to the Grade A category while Rishabh Pant, who missed the majority of the season recovering from a road accident, finds himself in Grade B.

Axar Patel, who had a Grade A contract last season, has been moved to Grade B. Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj have been retained in Grade A while Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja have been retained in the A+ category.

Grade A+ (4 Athletes): Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja.

Grade A (6 Athletes): R Ashwin, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya.

Grade B (5 Athletes): Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Grade C (15 Athletes): Rinku Singh, Tilak Verma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, KS Bharat, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan and Rajat Patidar.



